In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate
News Bulletin Reports
18-08-2025 | 12:54
3
min
In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Two American envoys visited Lebanon this week to discuss two pressing issues: U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack focused on strengthening state control over weapons, while Morgan Ortagus emphasized the renewal of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate.
According to LBCI, the main purpose of the visit was to review the latest developments regarding the government’s commitment to the American paper on arms control, which had been approved by the Lebanese government.
The Lebanese side asked the U.S. delegation about the positions of other parties involved in the American proposal, namely Israel and Syria.
According to LBCI, Barrack did not carry any Israeli response to the proposal, though reports suggest he may travel to Tel Aviv to obtain one.
During meetings with Lebanese officials, Barrack heard from President Michel Aoun Lebanon’s position on the importance of all parties adhering to the joint declaration, as well as support for the Lebanese Army and accelerated international steps to launch reconstruction efforts.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri emphasized that Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its withdrawal to internationally recognized borders is essential to achieving stability in Lebanon.
Barrack’s position was reported to be aligned with Lebanon regarding the expectation that Israel undertake similar measures.
The issue of arms control was also discussed during a meeting with Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, focusing on the army’s plan to ensure weapons remain under state authority.
Another key topic, the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate, was highlighted by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who stressed its importance in maintaining stability and supporting the army in extending state authority in southern Lebanon.
According to LBCI, consultations at the United Nations are ongoing, with the United States reportedly favoring a gradual and responsible reduction in UNIFIL personnel.
The two U.S. envoys are expected to return to Lebanon at the end of the month. It remains unclear whether they will bring an Israeli response and Syria’s position on the American proposal, or whether the UNIFIL renewal process will be finalized by that time.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
US
Envoys
Tom Barrack
Morgan Ortagus
Weapons
UNIFIL
