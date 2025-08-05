Israel says it will allow controlled entry of goods into Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-08-2025 | 04:10
Israel says it will allow controlled entry of goods into Gaza
Israel says it will allow controlled entry of goods into Gaza

Israel says it will allow gradual and controlled entry of goods to Gaza through local merchants, an Israeli military agency that coordinates aid said on Tuesday, as global monitors say famine is unfolding in the enclave, impacting the hostages Hamas holds.

Israel's COGAT said a mechanism has been approved by the cabinet to expand the scope of humanitarian aid, allowing the entry of supplies to Gaza through the private sector.

The agency said the approved goods include basic food products, baby food, fruits and vegetables, and hygiene supplies.

"This aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the U.N. and international organisations," it added.

It was unclear how this aid operation would work given the widespread destruction in Gaza.

Reuters
