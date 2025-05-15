Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute

Middle East News
15-05-2025 | 09:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran has not received any new proposal from the United States to resolve the decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear program.

He added that Iran would not transfer its highly enriched uranium abroad unless U.S. sanctions are lifted “in an effective and verifiable manner.”

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Proposal

Nuclear

Deal

US

LBCI Next
Trump says 'getting close' to Iran nuclear deal
Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-07

Iranian mission to UN says Tehran has not received Trump’s letter

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-08

Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-17

Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not allow any leniency on its nuclear program

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-18

Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Ceasefire or escalation? Trump’s peace plan meets Israeli resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Turkey says it expects Syrian Kurdish militia to fulfil Damascus deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:42

HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03

Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More