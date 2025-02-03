Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence

03-02-2025 | 03:11
Lebanon&#39;s President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence

President Joseph Aoun urged the judiciary to remain independent and uphold justice, emphasizing the need for fairness and integrity in the legal system. 

His remarks came during a meeting with the president and members of the State Shura Council.

"Be independent and judge with justice; do not wrong the innocent, nor absolve the oppressor, and arm yourselves with the law," Aoun stated.

He further stressed the judiciary’s responsibility to protect both the rights of the state and its citizens. 

"As the administrative judiciary, you are required to protect both the rights of the state and the rights of citizens equally. Do not be influenced by rumors or smear campaigns, and let your decisions be guided by your conscience, not by anyone else," he added.
 

