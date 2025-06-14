Iran says Israel killed three more nuclear scientists, total now nine

Israel has killed three more Iranian nuclear scientists, state television reported Saturday, bringing to nine the overall number slain in Israel's attack on the Islamic Republic.



"Three of the country's nuclear scientists -- Ali Bekaei Karimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeed Borji -- were martyred during the Zionist regime's terrorist attacks," the broadcaster said. Iranian media had said earlier that six others were killed in the Israeli attack.



AFP