Lebanese army begins deployment in Taybeh, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 03:30
High views
Lebanese army begins deployment in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Lebanese army begins deployment in Taybeh, south Lebanon

The National News Agency reported that the Lebanese army had begun deploying in the town of Taybeh, south Lebanon, on Tuesday.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Taybeh

South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Destruction in south Lebanon's Houla: Israel burns homes, uproots trees

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

Moscow urges Hamas to release Russian hostage from Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:20

Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Norway's finance minister: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

President Joseph Aoun stresses role of lawyers in upholding justice during Beirut Bar Association meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Destruction in south Lebanon's Houla: Israel burns homes, uproots trees

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

President Joseph Aoun stresses role of lawyers in upholding justice during Beirut Bar Association meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

PM Najib Mikati: Israeli strikes on historical sites are further violations against humanity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns

LBCI
World News
05:20

Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Norway's finance minister: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts 

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: A peace deal with Saudi Arabia cannot include hope for a Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
12:44

Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning

