Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, during which they discussed the importance of bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.  

The conversation also touched on the current situation in Lebanon and the broader regional developments.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

UK

PM

Keir Starmer

LBCI Next
Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

President Aoun to Saudi FM: Strengthening bilateral ties and revitalizing Saudi presence in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister

LBCI
World News
2024-11-20

UK PM Keir Starmer to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE to try to secure investment: FT reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments

LBCI
Middle East News
01:30

Israeli army says troops shoot dead gunman in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Residents of Aitaroun return after Israeli withdrawal, Lebanese army cleans up war remnants

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Lebanese army begins deployment in Taybeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Destruction in south Lebanon's Houla: Israel burns homes, uproots trees

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Lebanese army deploys in Taybeh, border areas after Israeli withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More