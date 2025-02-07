Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border

Overnight, a prisoner exchange took place at the Jusiyah border crossing between Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Lebanese clans following fierce clashes on Thursday in the Syrian border town of Hawik.



The unrest continued into the morning as HTS launched artillery strikes from the Syrian town of Al Qusayr. The shelling targeted the Syrian village of Jarmash, home to Lebanese residents, while a drone packed with explosives detonated over the heights surrounding the area.



The violence spilled over into Lebanese territory when two rockets, fired from the Al Qusayr countryside, landed near the town of Kouakh in northern Hermel.



In response to the escalating tensions, the Lebanese army deployed reinforcements to the Hermel outskirts.