Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
News Bulletin Reports
17-03-2025 | 14:04
3
min
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The residents of the Lebanese border villages, from Qasr to Mecherfeh, endured terrifying hours on Sunday night into Monday as heavy shelling came from the Syrian side.
Initially, the fire from the Syrian side subsided cautiously during the day. Still, it resumed in the afternoon, particularly on the outskirts of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Mecherfeh, between Syrian forces and local residents. The renewed fighting led to several casualties.
As the Syrian fire continued, the Lebanese army responded by deploying reinforcements and returning fire at the sources of the shelling.
The escalation followed a volatile situation on the border, which has been tense since the fall of the Syrian regime. The northeastern border has remained a hotspot of conflict.
The heavy shelling on Lebanese territory lasted for hours until Lebanese army artillery intervened, striking militant targets. The army also deployed reconnaissance aircraft to prevent infiltration attempts and bolstered its presence along the border.
The situation escalated further after the discovery of three Syrians, two dead and one injured, within Lebanese territory. The injured man soon died. The Lebanese army, along with the Red Cross, handed over the bodies to Syrian authorities.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths and the identity of the perpetrators remain unclear. Meanwhile, Lebanese security agencies are considering several theories.
Syrian news agencies accused Hezbollah of killing Syrian army personnel, but the group denied any involvement in the incident. Amid the deepening conflict, a 13-year-old boy, Ahmed al-Hajj Hussein, was killed in his home, which was partially destroyed by the random shelling.
The shelling also targeted homes, a gas station, which was reportedly a Hezbollah factory, and businesses critical to the livelihood of the people of Qasr.
The experiences of residents in the border villages highlight a delicate and dangerous reality, particularly after the discovery of the bodies of Ahmed and Mohammad Medlej in Fadeliyeh, inside Syrian territory.
The Medlej brothers, who were married to Syrian women, were part of the minority groups that remained in the area after receiving assurances. Their deaths remain a mystery.
The evolving situation and shifts in regional balances have prompted intensive security communication between the Lebanese army and the General Staff of the Syrian Ministry of Defense. Both sides are working to stabilize the situation and prevent further targeting of civilians.
