MP Ghassan Hasbani to LBCI: More Hezbollah involvement leads to lower chances of reconstruction efforts

MP Ghassan Hasbani emphasized that Lebanon serves as a vital outlet for Arab countries and must handle its relations carefully to restore strong ties with the region.



Speaking to LBCI, Hasbani stated that the government could initiate forensic auditing within its first year in office and begin implementing reforms in the customs sector.



He highlighted the presence of capable Shiite figures who could participate in the upcoming government.



However, Hasbani warned that the more Hezbollah is involved in the political process, the lower the chances of securing support for reconstruction efforts.