Lebanon condemns Israeli PM’s call for Palestinian state on Saudi land

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned and rejected the Israeli prime minister’s remarks calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory.



The ministry affirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in facing any threats to its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



The ministry also reiterated its rejection of any attempts to displace or resettle Palestinians, particularly in Lebanon.



It called for advancing a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative adopted at the 2002 Beirut Summit, as a means to enhance regional and global stability.