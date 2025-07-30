PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador

30-07-2025 | 10:28
PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador
PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met at the Grand Serail with Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, and Central Bank Governor Karim Souaid to discuss the latest financial and economic developments in the country.

The prime minister also received U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, with talks focusing on the latest local and international developments.

Salam later met with Tunisia’s Ambassador to Lebanon on a farewell visit marking the end of his mission. The two discussed bilateral relations, and the prime minister wished the ambassador success in his future endeavors.

