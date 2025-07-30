News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador
Lebanon News
30-07-2025 | 10:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met at the Grand Serail with Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, and Central Bank Governor Karim Souaid to discuss the latest financial and economic developments in the country.
The prime minister also received U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, with talks focusing on the latest local and international developments.
Salam later met with Tunisia’s Ambassador to Lebanon on a farewell visit marking the end of his mission. The two discussed bilateral relations, and the prime minister wished the ambassador success in his future endeavors.
Lebanon News
Nawaf Salam
Lebanon
Meeting
UN
Ministers
Next
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-16
PM Salam meets UN Truce Supervision delegation, reviews security in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-16
PM Salam meets UN Truce Supervision delegation, reviews security in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Berri meets PM Salam, holds series of meetings on political and security developments
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Berri meets PM Salam, holds series of meetings on political and security developments
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
0
Lebanon News
12:14
Justice Minister Adel Nassar receives judicial appointments, highlights independence and rule of law
Lebanon News
12:14
Justice Minister Adel Nassar receives judicial appointments, highlights independence and rule of law
0
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:28
Japan records 1.3-meter tsunami: Official data
World News
02:28
Japan records 1.3-meter tsunami: Official data
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
0
World News
2025-07-10
EU chief survives confidence vote by large margin
World News
2025-07-10
EU chief survives confidence vote by large margin
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
2
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
3
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
4
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
5
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
6
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
Lebanon News
03:43
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
8
Lebanon News
07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More