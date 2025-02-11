Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover

11-02-2025 | 11:36
Lebanon&#39;s Information Ministry sees handover
2min
Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover

The Lebanese Information Ministry held a handover ceremony as outgoing Minister Ziad Makary passed the reins to his successor, Paul Morcos. The event was attended by the ministry's Director-General Hassan Falha, department heads, and several employees.  

Makary emphasized the need to secure tenure for ministry employees, noting that efforts had already progressed significantly. He expressed hope that Minister Morcos would finalize this issue, recognizing the dedication of ministry staff, who he described as some of the hardest-working yet most overlooked public servants, given their 24/7 responsibilities.  

He also underscored the importance of advancing the long-awaited media law, which he said should reflect Lebanon's evolving media landscape and cater to future generations.  

Regarding Télé Liban, Makary pledged continued support for the state-owned broadcaster, which he described as a crucial national institution. 

Despite operating under challenging circumstances—including a caretaker government, an economic crisis, and the absence of a president—he said the ministry had ensured the channel remained operational. 

For his part, Morcos acknowledged Makary's efforts, stating that no minister can claim perfection. He stressed the importance of continuity in governance, pledging to build on the work already done rather than start from scratch, particularly given Lebanon's challenging circumstances.  

He outlined his vision for the ministry, prioritizing three pillars: preservation, reform, and development. These objectives, he said, align with the directives of President Joseph Aoun and the encouragement of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. He also emphasized the need for internal restructuring within the ministry's affiliated institutions, including Télé Liban, the National News Agency, and Radio Lebanon.  

Morcos noted that an organized and well-functioning media sector would attract significant funding and external support. 

