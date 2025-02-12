A new window of opportunity has opened for Lebanon and the Arab region, former PM Siniora says

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said Lebanon and the wider Arab region have a significant opportunity ahead, emphasizing the need to turn crises into opportunities.



Speaking from Baabda Palace after meeting President Joseph Aoun, Siniora stressed that "there is no such thing as a bankrupt state, only bankrupt governance," adding that solutions can be found through cooperation with international partners.



He also reaffirmed the necessity of a full Israeli military withdrawal.



"We are facing a difficult period, and there must be real management of Lebanese expectations and a prioritization of key issues," he added.