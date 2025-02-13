Speaker Nabih Berri receives invitation to attend Hezbollah leaders' funeral

13-02-2025 | 08:54
Speaker Nabih Berri receives invitation to attend Hezbollah leaders&#39; funeral
0min
Speaker Nabih Berri receives invitation to attend Hezbollah leaders' funeral

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, at the second presidential palace in Ain el-Tineh. 

The meeting focused on the general situation and the latest political developments.

Speaker Berri also followed up on the current developments with former Minister of Education and Higher Education Abbas Halabi, who visited him later in the day.

On Thursday afternoon, Berri received a delegation from the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, including MP Mohammad Raad and MPs Amin Sherri and Ibrahim Mousawi. 

The delegation handed Berri an invitation to participate in the funeral of the two martyred Secretary Generals of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Hashem Safieddine.

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
