LBCI learned Lebanese passengers have been stranded at Tehran's airport since Thursday morning after Lebanese civil aviation authorities informed Mahan Air that its scheduled flight to Beirut would not be allowed to land.



In response, a video showed a group of Lebanese citizens blocked the road to Beirut's airport in protest.



Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee accused Iran's Quds Force (IRGC) and Hezbollah of using Beirut International Airport in recent weeks for smuggling funds intended to arm Hezbollah. He claimed these activities were being carried out via civilian flights to facilitate attacks against Israel.



In a post on X, Adraee stated that the Israeli army has been coordinating with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism and regularly sharing intelligence to disrupt such operations.



However, he claimed that some smuggling attempts have likely succeeded despite ongoing efforts.



He reiterated that the Israeli army "will not allow Hezbollah to arm itself" and vowed to use all available means to enforce ceasefire agreements and ensure Israel's security.

