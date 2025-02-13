Education Ministry handover focuses on reforms and rescue plans ahead

Lebanon's new Education and Higher Education Minister, Rima Karami, officially assumed her duties from former minister Abbas Halabi in a meeting held at the ministry's office.



Minister Halabi reflected on his tenure: "When we took over the Education Ministry, we faced tough years marked by crises that could only be confronted through collective effort. First was the national collapse, followed by financial crises that impacted the sector. Over the years, we dealt with strikes and boycotts, but we worked hard to reach settlements and ensure continuity in education."



He added, "In light of these crises, we focused on addressing issues faced by the academic year based on principles of transparency and disclosure. During bright moments, we managed to achieve a lot, notably launching the educational reform roadmap, which we hoped would mark a transformative shift across all education sectors. Additionally, we made significant progress in updating educational curricula."



He stated, "The main crisis in education is structural, requiring substantial reforms. We've laid the foundation for the rescue process and made significant progress despite unfair campaigns and interventions driven by personal interests. However, progress will only be sustained through educational legislation."



He concluded by underscoring the importance of continued reform, saying, "The reforms we've initiated can only be fully realized through collaboration between all stakeholders in both the educational and political communities. Our priority has always been ensuring the continuity of education and preventing the collapse of the educational sector, even during crises."



For her part, Karami spoke about her priorities during her tenure, stating that her goal is to work with all stakeholders in the education sector to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all Lebanese children, without discrimination.



"Our aim is to ensure that all our children have access to quality education that fosters their intellectual, emotional, and social development," she emphasized.



Minister Karami acknowledged the significant challenges ahead, both visible and hidden. "The road is long and difficult, and it is impossible to achieve this vision within the time frame available to this government," she noted. Despite these obstacles, she expressed her commitment to making progress.



She also addressed Lebanon's deep-rooted issues of corruption, cronyism, and inefficiency, stressing that these factors have hindered the country's growth and prevented it from reaching the potential it deserves.



"As a Ministry, we aim to help break the vicious cycles that have kept the country trapped in these issues for years," she explained.



Minister Karami declared the beginning of the reform and rescue process at the Ministry of Education, emphasizing that this journey would consider the accumulated experiences and successes of the past.



"We will build on what has been achieved and continue the work needed to elevate Lebanon's education system," she concluded.