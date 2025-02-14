MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry

Lebanon News
14-02-2025 | 02:30
High views
MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry
0min
MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry

Middle East Airlines (MEA) has submitted a request for landing permission for two flights at Tehran's airport, but the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority has informed the airline that the request must go through the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, in line with bilateral regulations.

The Lebanese Ambassador in Tehran is overseeing the coordination of this process.

Following the submission, the Lebanese Embassy in Tehran received the official request from MEA. The Lebanese Ambassador is now preparing an official letter to be sent to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. 

Upon approval, the ministry will forward the request to the Iranian Civil Aviation Authorities, who will issue the necessary clearance for the flights to land.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Middle East Airlines

Iran

Flights

Tehran

Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam visits Rafic Hariri's tomb, reflects on legacy of justice and unity
