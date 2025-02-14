Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji concluded his visit to Paris with several meetings and discussions on the sidelines of his participation in the Ministerial Conference on Syria.



Rajji met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.



During these meetings, Rajji emphasized the need for Israel to commit to the ceasefire agreement and withdraw fully and unconditionally from southern Lebanon by February 18, 2025.



He also stressed the importance of fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which would ensure the return of Lebanese citizens to their villages and the reconstruction of Lebanon.



On Syria, Rajji called for the disclosure of the fate of Lebanese detainees in Syrian prisons and stressed the importance of addressing the issue of Syrian displacement, which he stated is threatening Lebanon's economic, social, and security stability.



He urged a shift in the international approach to the issue, focusing on helping Syrians rebuild their villages and securing a dignified life for them.



Additionally, Rajji met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, on the sidelines of the conference.



Barrot reaffirmed France's full support for the reform efforts initiated by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, aimed at leading Lebanon toward reconstruction, recovery, and stability.



Both ministers agreed on the need for key reforms to meet the aspirations of the Lebanese people, particularly regarding justice and fostering economic recovery.



Barrot also reiterated France's commitment to ensuring that Israel and Lebanon uphold their ceasefire obligations.



Both ministers stressed the necessity for Israel's full withdrawal from southern Lebanon, as per the agreed timeline, and the effective deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in the region in accordance with U.N. resolutions.



The ministers also discussed the situation in Syria and agreed on the need for a peaceful and inclusive transitional process, safeguarding the security interests of all parties involved.



They highlighted the importance of maintaining peaceful relations between Syria and Lebanon for regional stability.



Finally, the ministers reiterated the strong and lasting friendship between France and Lebanon, and the deep, diverse ties between the two peoples.



France pledged to remain fully alert and supportive of Lebanon on its path to sovereignty and prosperity.