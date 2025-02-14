Nabih Berri on Rafic Hariri's 20th assassination anniversary: Hariri was a symbol of unity

Lebanon News
14-02-2025 | 05:43
High views
Nabih Berri on Rafic Hariri's 20th assassination anniversary: Hariri was a symbol of unity
Nabih Berri on Rafic Hariri's 20th assassination anniversary: Hariri was a symbol of unity

On the 20th anniversary of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri's assassination, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri described Hariri as a symbol of unity, partnership, and moderation. 
 
Berri stated that the nation deeply misses and needs him, emphasizing his unwavering belief in people as the foundation for a prosperous Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Rafic Hariri

Assassination

Anniversary

Unity

Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports
