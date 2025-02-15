PM Salam condemns attack on UNIFIL, instructs Interior Minister to identify and arrest perpetrators

PM Salam condemns attack on UNIFIL, instructs Interior Minister to identify and arrest perpetrators
0min
PM Salam condemns attack on UNIFIL, instructs Interior Minister to identify and arrest perpetrators

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers announced that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the head of the UNIFIL mission and its commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, strongly condemning the criminal attack on UNIFIL vehicles and personnel. 

He also expressed Lebanon’s appreciation for the role the international forces have played and continue to play in the south.

Salam assured them that he had instructed the Interior Minister to take urgent measures to identify the perpetrators, arrest them, and refer them to the competent judiciary.

Lebanon News

Nawaf Salam

Prime Minister

UNIFIL

Investigation

Vehicle

US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for investigation
