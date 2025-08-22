South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints

The South Lebanon investigation unit sealed a daycare in Rmeish, Bint Jbeil district, following orders from the Nabatieh public prosecutor’s office.



Several mothers had filed complaints alleging that their children were subjected to physical abuse and that food was stolen from them while at the daycare.



The person in charge of the facility admitted to the charges.



One mother, identified as A.M.B., appealed to the authorities for protection for herself and her family, claiming that relatives of the daycare owner, some of whom work in a security agency, had been threatening and blackmailing them.