South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints

Lebanon News
22-08-2025 | 08:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints

The South Lebanon investigation unit sealed a daycare in Rmeish, Bint Jbeil district, following orders from the Nabatieh public prosecutor’s office.

Several mothers had filed complaints alleging that their children were subjected to physical abuse and that food was stolen from them while at the daycare.

The person in charge of the facility admitted to the charges.

One mother, identified as A.M.B., appealed to the authorities for protection for herself and her family, claiming that relatives of the daycare owner, some of whom work in a security agency, had been threatening and blackmailing them.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Daycare

Abuse

Complaints

Rmeish

LBCI Next
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
Lebanon prioritizes rehabilitation of international highways
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-09

Defense Minister offers condolences after soldiers killed in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli “criminal aggression” after killing of two shepherds in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-07-14

London Southend Airport closed, all flights canceled after small plane crash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28

Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Palestinian arms handover begins in Lebanon: Borj el-Brajneh marks first step

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-18

Two right-wing candidates qualify for Bolivia's presidential run-off: Projections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17

'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-17

Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments

LBCI
World News
2025-06-16

US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More