PM Nawaf Salam issues directives to ensure security and prevent road blockages

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Interior Minister Major General Ahmad Al-Hajjar on Saturday morning before the latter headed to the Ministry of Interior to chair a meeting of the Central Security Council.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Salam issued directives to ensure no leniency in maintaining security across all Lebanese territories, particularly in securing the proper functioning of public services, including the safety of travelers at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.



He emphasized the importance of preventing any attacks on public and private property, especially attempts to block roads.



The Prime Minister recommended that those responsible for such actions be arrested and referred immediately to the competent judiciary.



To follow up on the situation and developments, Prime Minister Salam will chair a meeting with the relevant ministers at his office in the Grand Serail on Saturday.