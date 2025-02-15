Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar: UNIFIL attack is a crime, perpetrators will be pursued seriously

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar condemned the attack on UNIFIL forces, calling it a 'criminal act' that will not go unpunished.



"This attack is a crime, and we will pursue the perpetrators with full seriousness to ensure their arrest," Al-Hajjar stated.



He revealed that more than 25 individuals have already been detained in the ongoing investigation. Authorities are working diligently to uncover the incident's details and hold those responsible accountable.