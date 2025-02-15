Hezbollah calls for public rally against Israeli interference and violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

15-02-2025 | 07:42
Hezbollah has called for a public rally on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Imam Khomeini Boulevard, near the old airport road – Cocody Bridge, to protest against what it described as Israeli interference, attempts to impose conditions, and violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Public Rally

Israel

Violations

Sovereignty

Israeli incursion and explosives placement reported near Yaroun as drones fly over multiple southern Lebanese towns: NNA
Saad Hariri holds meetings with Beirut officials and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

