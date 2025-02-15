News
Iran says ready for 'constructive talks' with Lebanon on resuming flights
Lebanon News
15-02-2025 | 10:49
Iran says ready for 'constructive talks' with Lebanon on resuming flights
Iran said Saturday that it was ready for "constructive talks" with Lebanon on restoring Tehran-Beirut flights after a decision to bar two flights from landing triggered violent protests in Beirut.
In a telephone call, the two countries' foreign ministers discussed "how to resolve the problem of civil flights" and "confirmed their readiness to hold constructive talks in good faith," an Iranian foreign ministry statement said.
AFP
Lebanon News
Iran
Constructive
Lebanon
Flights
Next
UN vehicle torched as Hezbollah supporters block Beirut Airport road
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
Previous
