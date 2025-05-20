Iran's Supreme Leader doubts success of nuclear talks with US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei voiced doubts on Tuesday over whether nuclear talks with the United States will lead to an agreement, Mehr news reported, as Tehran reviews a proposal to hold a fifth round of negotiations.



"I don't think nuclear talks with the U.S. will bring results. I don't know," Khamenei said during a speech in remembrance of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi.



