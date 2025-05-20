News
Iran's Supreme Leader doubts success of nuclear talks with US
Middle East News
20-05-2025 | 04:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Supreme Leader doubts success of nuclear talks with US
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei voiced doubts on Tuesday over whether nuclear talks with the United States will lead to an agreement, Mehr news reported, as Tehran reviews a proposal to hold a fifth round of negotiations.
"I don't think nuclear talks with the U.S. will bring results. I don't know," Khamenei said during a speech in remembrance of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
United States
Next
Malnutrition in Gaza could rise exponentially, UNRWA official says
Iran reviews proposal for 5th round of nuclear talks
Previous
