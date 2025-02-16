Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement

On Sunday, the Lebanese Army Command - Directorate of Orientation issued a statement addressing its intervention during a protest along the road leading to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.



The statement clarified that the military had coordinated in advance with the protest organizers to ensure that the demonstration would remain peaceful and that the road to the airport would not be blocked. However, some protesters later blocked the road and attacked military personnel tasked with maintaining security, damaging military vehicles.



As a result, 23 soldiers, including three officers, sustained various injuries, according to the statement.



The statement also emphasized that the army's intervention was in line with the political authority's decision to prevent blocking roads and attacking public and private property.



The goal was to ensure the smooth operation of public facilities and guarantee the safety and security of travelers. The army's primary aim was to maintain peace and stability, it said.