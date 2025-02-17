Samy Gemayel discusses with Saad Hariri latest developments at Beit al-Wasat

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel met with former Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Beit al-Wasat on Monday to discuss the latest political developments.



Later, a Kataeb delegation joined the meeting, including MPs Nadim Gemayel and Elias Hankash, First Vice President Michel Khoury, Second Vice President Bernard Gerbaka, Secretary-General Serge Dagher, Political Bureau member Alain Hakim, and Presidential Advisor Elie Marouni.



Bahia Hariri, President of the Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development, and advisors Dr. Ghattas Khoury and Hani Hammoud attended the meeting.