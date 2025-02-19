News
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Military units continue deployment in south Lebanon border towns amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
19-02-2025 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Military units continue deployment in south Lebanon border towns amid Israeli withdrawal
Military units are completing their deployment in all southern border towns in coordination with the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement mechanism and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
However, it is noted that Israel has not fully complied with its withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories as mandated by international laws and United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701.
The Israeli military remains positioned at several border points and continues to evade its commitments, violating Lebanese sovereignty through ongoing attacks on Lebanon and its citizens, the Lebanese army said in a statememt.
In this context, specialized military units have intensified their efforts to facilitate the return of residents to their lands by clearing debris and reopening roads after the extensive destruction caused by Israeli aggression.
They also addressed unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects that significantly threaten civilian safety.
The military leadership emphasized the importance of adhering to the directives of deployed units to prevent casualties.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
South Lebanon
Israel
