Military units continue deployment in south Lebanon border towns amid Israeli withdrawal

Lebanon News
19-02-2025 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Military units continue deployment in south Lebanon border towns amid Israeli withdrawal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Military units continue deployment in south Lebanon border towns amid Israeli withdrawal

Military units are completing their deployment in all southern border towns in coordination with the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement mechanism and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

However, it is noted that Israel has not fully complied with its withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories as mandated by international laws and United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701. 

The Israeli military remains positioned at several border points and continues to evade its commitments, violating Lebanese sovereignty through ongoing attacks on Lebanon and its citizens, the Lebanese army said in a statememt. 

In this context, specialized military units have intensified their efforts to facilitate the return of residents to their lands by clearing debris and reopening roads after the extensive destruction caused by Israeli aggression. 

They also addressed unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects that significantly threaten civilian safety.

The military leadership emphasized the importance of adhering to the directives of deployed units to prevent casualties.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

South Lebanon

Israel

LBCI Next
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Military units continue deployment in south Lebanon border towns amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Military units deploy in south Litani region after Israeli withdrawal, Lebanese army coordinates with UNIFIL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22

Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel’s military strategy: Maintaining oversight in Lebanon despite troop movements

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
World News
11:16

US President Trump brands Zelensky 'a dictator'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Military units continue deployment in south Lebanon border towns amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:15

Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:24

France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More