MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure

20-02-2025 | 04:22
MEA adjusts Sunday&#39;s flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced adjustments to its flight schedules for Sunday, February 23, 2025, due to a temporary suspension of air traffic at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

While all flights will operate as planned, some departure and arrival times have been modified. MEA advised passengers to check their updated schedules and arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure.

The airline also urged travelers to follow Internal Security Forces (ISF) guidance on road conditions leading to the airport. 

To view the revised flight schedules, click here
 

