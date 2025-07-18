Lebanese PM praises Sheikh Sami Abi Al-Muna for promoting calm and national unity

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a phone call with Sheikh Akl of the Druze community, Sheikh Sami Abi Al-Muna, during which he praised the responsible and measured role played by spiritual leaders, among them Sheikh Abi Al-Muna, in defusing tensions, preventing strife, and preserving civil peace.



Both sides reaffirmed the importance of preserving Syria's unity and rejected any attempts to sow division among its people. They also stressed that developments outside Lebanon's borders should not become a source of internal discord.



Prime Minister Salam concluded by expressing deep appreciation for Sheikh Abi Al-Muna's ongoing commitment to Lebanese unity under the framework of the state.