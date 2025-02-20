Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors

Mount Lebanon's Public Prosecutor, Judge Ghada Aoun, filed charges against former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh, acting governor Wassim Mansouri, as well as Antoine Salameh and Raja Abou Asli.



The charges include violations of Articles 363, 371, 376, 377, and 671 of the Penal Code, in conjunction with Paragraph 9 of Article 1 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law, as well as Articles 3 and 9 of the same law, Article 14 of the Illicit Enrichment Law, and Articles 7 and 8 of the Banking Secrecy Law.



The case has been referred to the First Investigative Judge of Mount Lebanon with a request for their in-person arrest or, if necessary, absentia.



These legal actions stem from allegations of embezzlement related to the "Optimum" company case.