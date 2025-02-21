Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates security and staff officials in Beirut Port blast case

Judge Tarek Bitar, the investigative judge in the Beirut port explosion case, questioned Port Security Chief Ahmad Kassabieh for three hours before deciding to keep him under investigation.



He also interrogated Marwan al-Kaaki, the port’s Director of Personnel, who announced his retraction of the procedural objections he had raised two weeks earlier. Judge Bitar decided to release him on bail at the end of the session, according to the National News Agency (NNA).



Next Friday, the investigating judge is set to question two Lebanese Army officers.