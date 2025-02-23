Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

23-02-2025 | 01:48
Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine
0min
Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

Large crowds of participants are marching on foot from all Lebanese regions toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for the funeral of Hezbollah’s former secretary-generals, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.

All roads leading to the stadium are packed with processions of men, women, children, and the elderly, carrying pictures of the deceased and banners featuring speeches by Sayyed Nasrallah, in which he emphasized the prohibition of gunfire except toward Israel. 

The organizers of the funeral are reinforcing this message to ensure public safety.

Large screens have been set up along the main roads leading to the stadium, allowing participants to follow the funeral proceedings.

Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces units are deployed throughout the roads, guiding and directing the crowds to the stadium.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Funeral

Hashem Safieddine

Hassan Nasrallah

March

Israeli airstrikes target Ansar, Qlaileh, and Sammaaiyeh in South Lebanon
Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
