Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The committee monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 has confirmed that the Lebanese Army's efforts in the south of the Litani River to address weaponry and military infrastructure align with the resolution's objectives.



According to sources, the Lebanese Army has successfully dismantled 500 military sites and weapons depots affiliated with Hezbollah and other armed groups since the committee began its work. The army has documented these operations through photos and videos, which have been shared with the monitoring committee.



However, the sources also noted that the extensive military infrastructure established by Hezbollah and other armed factions over the past 20 years cannot be fully addressed in just four months. Yet, the committee has not observed any opposition from Hezbollah to the Lebanese Army's actions.



Currently, the committee's primary focus is to insist that all parties involved in the ceasefire agreement uphold their commitments. This includes the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from South Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed groups.



The committee's efforts are concentrated in the south of the Litani River, with plans for potential expansion in the coming months.



The ceasefire agreement specifically calls for the disarmament and dismantling of Hezbollah's military infrastructure starting from the southern Litani region, a process that Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, assert should cover all of Lebanon, emphasizing that weapons should only be in the hands of the state.



The sources further revealed that when Israel identifies any weapons storage or military infrastructure, it informs the committee, which then passes the information to the Lebanese Army. The army is expected to act within 72 hours and document the operations, with the monitoring committee responsible for assessing the situation if any doubts arise. In cases where Israel perceives that the situation has not been adequately addressed, Israeli strikes may occur.



The committee also noted that Israel generally informs it of most attacks, which are then relayed to the Lebanese side. The committee does not classify military actions as violations of the ceasefire agreement; this decision is left to the political bodies in Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France, and UNIFIL.



Nevertheless, the committee requests clarifications from Israel regarding the reasons behind any strikes and shares this information with Lebanese officials.



The monitoring committee is focused on preventing a return to war, prioritizing the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from five key points, and easing tensions to reduce casualties among Lebanese citizens. The committee is also focused on the disarmament of Hezbollah and armed groups, with Israel pushing for an expedited process.