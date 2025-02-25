Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'

Following a meeting led by party leader Samy Gemayel, the political bureau of the Kataeb Party emphasized the importance of giving the Lebanese government the opportunity to begin its program as political life stabilizes and the ministerial statement is discussed in Parliament.



They stress this opportunity was granted by both the Lebanese people and the international community.



The party asserted that Lebanon should actively participate in the upcoming Arab Summit, ensuring its sovereignty and stability are not compromised—an essential principle the Kataeb Party reaffirms at every opportunity.



Additionally, they welcomed President Joseph Aoun's remarks to an Iranian delegation, highlighting Lebanon's fatigue from foreign wars on its soil and its commitment to a two-state solution regarding the Palestinian cause.



They view these statements as a positive step toward freeing Lebanon from regional conflicts and call for the enforcement of state sovereignty and the disbanding of militias to enable independent policymaking.



The political bureau also noted that Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem's recognition of the state's responsibility for liberation and reconstruction should be clear and unconditional.



In conclusion, the Kataeb Party stated that if Hezbollah is truly committed to returning to the state, it must deliver a unified national message and quickly schedule the handover of its weapons to the legitimate authority, adhering to the constitution and laws like all other Lebanese citizens.