Lebanon resumes parliamentary session on ministerial statement: Key remarks from MPs
Lebanon News
25-02-2025 | 11:17
3
min
Lebanon resumes parliamentary session on ministerial statement: Key remarks from MPs
Lebanon’s parliament reconvened Tuesday evening to resume discussions on the ministerial statement, with lawmakers voicing their positions on key national issues.
During the evening session, MP Georges Adwan from Lebanon's Parliament emphasized the need for the state to control its entire borders and facilities, including the airport, port, and legal crossings.
"Sovereignty requires that there be no weapons except for those of the security forces exclusively," he stated.
Adwan also urged Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to establish a timeline, not exceeding a few months, for the handover of all weapons and military and security infrastructure to the Lebanese army during the first government session.
He added: "Without a doubt, we will support the government with all our might to implement its ministerial statement and the oath of office."
For his part, MP Alain Aoun also reaffirmed this stance, saying that he will grant the government confidence.
From the Parliament, he said, "Now more than ever, there is a chance to advance the state project in all its dimensions. The challenges Lebanon has encountered have underscored the significance of internal national unity and the constraints of external support."
MP Neemat Fremt underscored for his part, "In the name of 'Project Watan,' I give my confidence to the government because I see that the ministerial statement carries hopes for reform and productivity."
In turn, MP Abdul Rahman Bizri stated that "the withdrawal of Israel's forces is essential," adding that the phrase "national security strategy" adopted by the government in its ministerial statement is more comprehensive than just a defensive strategy.
He also noted that "the general atmosphere encourages us to engage positively with the government and grant it our confidence."
MP Haidar Nasser, in his remarks, said, "We have decided not to withdraw confidence from the government and have committed to always supporting the development of the state and its institutions."
MP Taha Naji expressed hope for the success of the newly formed government, stating his support for the development of the Port of Tripoli and the adjacent economic zone.
MP Najat Saliba, for her part, expressed: "We will not hesitate to hold the government accountable at every milestone."
"Justice cannot be delayed, and this government has a rare opportunity to prove it is different. The confidence we grant today is merely the beginning of a long oversight and accountability process."
MP Yassine Yassine criticized Lebanon's current electoral law, stating that it does not reflect the will of the people and should be reformed to ensure a modern system that includes greater female participation in political decision-making.
In his remarks, he also urged the government to develop a rescue plan to return depositors' funds.
Following the discussions, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the session, scheduling it to resume at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Session
Ministerial
Statement
