Health Ministry reports Israeli attacks on South Lebanon over the past two days
Lebanon News
16-04-2025 | 05:41
Health Ministry reports Israeli attacks on South Lebanon over the past two days
The Ministry of Health announced that an Israeli drone strike on a car in Wadi al-Hujeir killed one person.
It also reported that the death toll from Tuesday's Israeli strike on the town of Aitaroun has risen to two after a 17-year-old boy died from his injuries.
In the latest round of attacks, Israeli warplanes also targeted the Risala Scouts Center in Tayr Harfa overnight, in a strike described as a clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms.
Lebanon News
Health Ministry
Israel
Attacks
South Lebanon
