Health Ministry reports Israeli attacks on South Lebanon over the past two days

The Ministry of Health announced that an Israeli drone strike on a car in Wadi al-Hujeir killed one person.



It also reported that the death toll from Tuesday's Israeli strike on the town of Aitaroun has risen to two after a 17-year-old boy died from his injuries.



In the latest round of attacks, Israeli warplanes also targeted the Risala Scouts Center in Tayr Harfa overnight, in a strike described as a clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms.