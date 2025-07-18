Germany says will only back Syrian government if it prevents persecution

World News
18-07-2025 | 10:07
High views
Germany says will only back Syrian government if it prevents persecution
Germany says will only back Syrian government if it prevents persecution

Germany warned Syria's government Friday it needed to protect citizens of all religions and ethnicities to have Berlin's support, after accusations that Syrian forces committed abuses against the Druze minority.

 

"This Syrian transitional government will only have our support if it commits to an inclusive process in Syria, if it protects people, and if it does not allow individuals to be persecuted because of their particular religious or ethnic affiliation, nor, worse yet, killed," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

 

AFP

 

World News

Germany

Syria

Government

Druze

Abuse

LBCI Next
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
LBCI Previous

