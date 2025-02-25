Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral

Two days after the funeral of Hezbollah's former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, political and social figures gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs to pay their respects to the party and the families of the leaders.



Among them was the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, who described the loss as a “great and sorrowful day in the history of the Islamic and Arab nations.”



Addressing ongoing Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, he affirmed his support for “full liberation and the implementation of international resolutions.”



Free Patriotic Movement leader MP Gebran Bassil also attended, leaving a message in the condolence book addressed to Nasrallah: “You will remain a symbol for every resistant fighter who believes in his cause, and we will continue working with those who carry the trust to safeguard Lebanon.”