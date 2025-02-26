MP Abou Faour: Government must prioritize liberation, reconstruction, and reform

Lebanon News
26-02-2025 | 05:54
High views
MP Abou Faour: Government must prioritize liberation, reconstruction, and reform
MP Abou Faour: Government must prioritize liberation, reconstruction, and reform

During the parliamentary session to discuss the ministerial statement, MP Wael Abou Faour expressed optimism about the newly formed government, emphasizing that its top priorities should be the liberation of remaining occupied Lebanese territories, the return of prisoners, reconstruction efforts, and upholding the sovereignty of the Lebanese state.  

Abou Faour called for lifting all political immunities, stressing that officials should be held accountable before the judiciary like any ordinary citizen. He urged the government to re-launch the reform process, starting with lowering the voting age to 18, adopting a new electoral law reinforcing national unity, implementing expanded administrative decentralization, and establishing a Senate.  

Addressing the ministers, Abou Faour underscored that the government is committed to the National Accord—Taif Agreement, which does not recognize or accept federalism. He hoped that its policies and actions would remain aligned with the accord's principles and not be influenced by alternative political visions.

