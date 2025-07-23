News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon News
23-07-2025 | 05:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon’s Parliament voted on Wednesday to lift the parliamentary immunity of MP George Bouchikian, with 99 members in favor of the motion.
Lebanon News
Parliament
Immunity
MP George Bouchikian
Votes
Next
US envoy Tom Barrack from Bkerki: I’ll return to Lebanon with optimism, stability is key to support
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli drones flying over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli drones flying over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
0
Lebanon News
08:17
MP Elias Bou Saab says lifting of immunity is a positive step, denies politicization of telecom case
Lebanon News
08:17
MP Elias Bou Saab says lifting of immunity is a positive step, denies politicization of telecom case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli drones flying over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli drones flying over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
0
Lebanon News
08:17
MP Elias Bou Saab says lifting of immunity is a positive step, denies politicization of telecom case
Lebanon News
08:17
MP Elias Bou Saab says lifting of immunity is a positive step, denies politicization of telecom case
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:53
Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France
Lebanon News
11:53
Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Lebanon's health minister approves full medical coverage for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Lebanon's health minister approves full medical coverage for Beirut blast victims
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
4
Lebanon News
12:03
Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital
Lebanon News
12:03
Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital
5
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties
6
Lebanon News
14:05
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
Lebanon News
14:05
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
7
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
8
Lebanon News
11:53
Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France
Lebanon News
11:53
Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More