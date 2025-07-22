News
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
Lebanon News
22-07-2025 | 14:05
2
min
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem condemned a "U.S.-Israeli aggression" against the Palestinian people in Gaza, accusing both countries of perpetrating acts of "genocide, starvation and mass killing" that defy all humanitarian and moral standards.
In a statement, Qassem criticized the international silence surrounding the war, saying it undermines the principles of international law.
"It is not enough for 25 countries to call for an end to the war on Gaza," he said. "These statements do not absolve them of their complicity or the support some major powers have provided since the beginning of the assault."
Qassem urged that global positions must translate into concrete action, including sanctions against Israel, efforts to isolate and prosecute it, and halting all forms of cooperation.
He stressed that the greatest responsibility lies with Arab and Islamic nations.
"Choose the position and level of response you find suitable," he said, addressing governments and people alike. "But do not stand by as spectators. Stop normalization, close Israeli embassies, halt trade exchanges, and unite to support Palestine and Gaza—at the very least, with basic humanitarian aid."
Qassem warned that history will remember the silence of world leaders during this period as a mark of shame. He concluded by asserting that Israel's increasing brutality "will ultimately lead to its collapse."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Condemn
Gaza
Assault
Action
Israel
