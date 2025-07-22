US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?

News Bulletin Reports
22-07-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy Tom Barrack&#39;s Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Amid heightened tensions and political uncertainty, questions loom over whether Lebanon is heading toward further escalation or a potential diplomatic breakthrough following a series of meetings between U.S. envoy Tom Barrack and Lebanese officials. 

While some political sources described the talks as positive, skepticism remains over whether the momentum can translate into concrete de-escalation on the ground.

After a 90-minute meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Barrack described the talks as "great," with sources indicating the atmosphere was positive and a shift from the pessimism that dominated recent days.

Still, it is too early to declare a breakthrough. Some of Barrack's other meetings were reportedly less encouraging. 

According to attendees, the envoy was left with the impression that Hezbollah remains firmly opposed to any handover of weapons and appears more inclined to risk war than engage in a diplomatic compromise that offers no concrete guarantees.

Others who met with Barrack said he offered a hypothetical: if Lebanon requested a pause in hostilities and targeted killings and he conveyed that to the Israeli side, the likely response would be a flat rejection—possibly accompanied by a question: "Why should we give Lebanon such a pause?"

With details of the talks tightly guarded, the situation remains opaque. In the words of Speaker Berri's now-famous expression, perhaps the best way to describe the moment is with "optimistic pessimism."

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

US

Envoy

Tom Barrack

Lebanon

Meetings

Progress

Uncertainty

LBCI Next
Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-05

US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Thousands displaced in Sweida as fighting fuels concern over lasting division

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-21

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Khamenei appoints major general Abdolrahim Mousavi as Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-31

Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-11

Israeli PM says repatriated body of soldier killed in 1982 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-09

US official denies reports of plans to end UNIFIL mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More