Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
22-07-2025 | 12:57
Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb
A soft tone won't lead to a resolution on disarming Hezbollah — that's how Israeli officials described the approach of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack in addressing Hezbollah's weapons in Lebanon.
They viewed his recent statements as a retreat from the previously firm U.S. stance supporting Israel's demand for Hezbollah's disarmament.
According to Israeli assessments, Hezbollah is not only rebuilding its military capabilities at a rapid pace but is also preparing for future confrontations with Israel and working to strengthen its foothold in Syria.
These conclusions have prompted both the Israeli security and military establishments to propose a new plan aimed at redrawing borders and expanding Israeli control up to the Litani River.
In Tel Aviv, Barrack's remarks were viewed as an implicit acknowledgement of Hezbollah as a legitimate political actor with a potential future role in Lebanon.
The statements sparked speculation about renewed escalation and the possibility of an imminent confrontation — with some warning of a potential "Fourth Lebanon War."
On the ground, the Israeli military announced it will continue targeting "all movements and attempts to violate the ceasefire, as it described them."
The army also said it will maintain its presence in five Israeli-occupied positions of southern Lebanon, with units deployed along the border to monitor activity by land and sea.
