MP Elias Bou Saab says lifting of immunity is a positive step, denies politicization of telecom case

MP Elias Bou Saab said that “what happened in today’s session is promising,” and that “no one is considered accused by the Parliament.”



He added, “There is certainly no politicization in the telecom file, and it didn’t emerge under the current term, but rather two and a half years ago. It was referred to the General Assembly, but we were unable to hold a session at the time.”



He continued, “The General Assembly unanimously decided to lift immunity and affirmed that the work done by the committee was correct.”