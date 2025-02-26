MP Walid Baarini calls for ministerial committee on Qlayaat Airport, advocates for federalism

In his speech in the parliamentary session, MP Walid Baarini urged the government to establish a specialized ministerial committee to oversee the reopening of Qlayaat Airport, emphasizing its potential economic and strategic benefits for Lebanon.



Baarini also supported a federal system within the framework of national unity, the Taif Agreement, and Lebanon's recognized borders of 10,452 square kilometers. He clarified that his call for federalism is aimed not at division but at achieving political, social, and economic justice.