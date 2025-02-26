MP Firas Hamdan grants confidence to government, Berri responds to question on ceasefire agreement

In a speech during the parliamentary session, MP Firas Hamdan urged the government to exempt residents of Lebanon's southern border villages from paying telecommunications and electricity bills, citing the hardships they have endured due to ongoing security challenges.



During discussions on the ministerial statement, Hamdan emphasized the need to correct the course of governance and move away from rhetoric of treason and political exploitation. He warned against turning the current crisis into another opportunity for political quotas and announced that his bloc would grant the government conditional confidence.



In response to Hamdan's remarks regarding the ceasefire agreement, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri clarified that no formal signatures had been made. He stated that what was agreed upon was a plan to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, issued in 2006 and that no official agreements or signed documents were involved.