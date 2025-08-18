Trump says Zelensky can decide to end war, rules out reclaiming Crimea

U.S. President Donald Trump said late Sunday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could choose to end the war with Russia "almost immediately," but retaking Russian-occupied Crimea or joining NATO are off the table.



"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, on the eve of a White House meeting with the Ukrainian president and European leaders.



"No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" he added.



AFP